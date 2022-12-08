Auto

Mercedes-AMG GT2 race car revealed with a 707hp, V8 engine

Mercedes-AMG GT2 race car revealed with a 707hp, V8 engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 08, 2022, 07:18 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG GT2 flaunts a carbon fiber rear wing (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

The AMG performance division of Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new GT2 race car based on the second-generation AMG GT supercar. The coupe bridges the gap between the track-focused GT3/GT4 and the street-legal performance car and will compete in the upcoming GT2 European Series season against the likes of the Maserati MC20 GT2. It draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-AMG produces some of the most powerful V8 and V12 engines in the world, along with the iconic hybrid V6 powertrain used in Formula 1 that propelled the Mercedes-AMG team to eight consecutive world titles from 2014.

The brand also has a presence in DTM and GT racing.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 race car is essentially built using the expertise gained from various motorsport events.

The race car flaunts quad exhaust tips and forged wheels

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 retains the silhouette of the GT Black Series supercar and flaunts a lengthy and muscular bonnet with functional air-scoops, swept-back LED headlights, a Panamericana grille, and an aggressive front splitter. On the sides, the race car is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch forged wheels. LED taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a carbon fiber wing grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 707hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that is mated to a 6-speed sequential racing transmission. The mill generates a maximum power of 707hp and a peak torque of 800Nm.

It features an FIA-approved roll cage and racing-type bucket seat

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 has a single-seater cabin designed according to FIA safety requirements. It features a 120-liter in-cabin fuel tank, a racing-type bucket seat, an adjustable pedal box, a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster for racing telemetry. The safety of the driver is ensured by an FIA-approved roll cage and a six-point harness.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 are yet to be announced. The race car will not be available to the general public, as it is meant for track use only.