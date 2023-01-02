Auto

Toyota achieves decade-best sales in 2022; 1,60,357 units retailed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 02, 2023, 01:44 pm 2 min read

The sales fell 11.42% on a month-on-month basis (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) ended the year 2022 on a positive note. The company clocked its highest sales of this decade in the past calendar year (January to December). Sales went up by 23% over the same period in 2021. However, the firm posted a volume de-growth in December, when sales fell by 11.42% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, Toyota witnessed a sales de-growth in two of the four quarters of the year (Q1 and Q4). However, the net result was still in the green. This year, the brand wants to create a buzz around its EVs and hybrids.

In India, the company has also suffered a cyberattack that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers.

Here's a look at the sales figures

In 2022, TKM sold 1,60,357 cars, up from 1,30,768 units retailed during the same time two years ago. This resulted in a growth of 29,589 units. In December 2022, 10,421 cars were sold, down from 10,834 in December 2021, reporting a 3.81% year-on-year (YoY) decline. Meanwhile, on an MoM basis, sales in December 2022 fell 11.42% from 11,765 units sold in the previous month.

A quarter-wise breakup of the sales

The first quarter of 2022 saw 33,203 cars being sold, and a YoY decline of 17.39%. In Q2, 41,813 units were retailed and the firm registered a YoY growth of 118.62%. In Q3, the sales stood at 50,030 units, and the YoY growth decreased to 42.31%. Finally, in Q4, 35,149 four-wheelers were retailed by the company at an annual decline of 3.1%.

Which models boosted Toyota's sales?

Toyota claimed that the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder boosted the company's sales in India last year. The Fortuner, Vellfire, and Camry also witnessed decent sales in their respective segments here.