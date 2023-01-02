Auto

SKODA ends 2022 in style; registers sales growth of 125%

SKODA ends 2022 in style; registers sales growth of 125%

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 02, 2023, 12:37 pm 2 min read

(Photo credit: SKODA)

The year 2022 was phenomenal for Czech automaker SKODA in India. During the past calendar year (January to December), sales went up by 125.34% from the same time in 2021. The company also managed to post promising sales figures in December, with an 8% month-on-month (MoM) growth. Notably, India is the third largest market for the company now.

Why does this story matter?

In 2022, SKODA achieved monthly as well as quarterly sales targets here and saw positive sales every month. In fact, in the first half of the year, sales growth was in triple digits.

The brand now has 225 sales and service points across the country, which testify to the firm's popularity among customers here. The sales momentum should continue in 2023.

A detailed look at the sales figures

In 2022, SKODA sold 53,762 cars, up from 23,858 units sold during the same period two years back. This resulted in a growth of 29,904 units. In December 2022, 4,788 units were sold, up from 3,234 in December 2021, recording a 48.05% year-on-year (YoY) raise. Meanwhile, on an MoM basis, sales in December 2022 rose 8.01% from 4,433 units retailed in November 2022.

Here's a quarter-wise breakdown of the sales

The first quarter of 2022 saw 13,161 units being sold and a YoY growth of 336.37%. In Q2, 15,779 cars were retailed and a YoY growth of 554.46% was registered. In Q3, the sales stood at 12,212 models and the YoY rise fell to 22.91%. Finally, in Q4, 12,610 vehicles were sold at a growth of 48.44%.

What is SKODA's target for 2023?

This year, the company wants to launch three to five new products on our shores, including the SKODA ENYAQ iV EV. The brand also hopes to surpass the 60,000 sales mark here in 2023.