SKODA ENYAQ iV e-SUV spotted doing test runs in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 02, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Czech automaker SKODA has been spotted testing its all-electric SUV, the ENYAQ iV, in India over the last few months. In the latest development, a test mule of the EV sans camouflage was seen at a charging station near Pune, Maharashtra. The car will likely be offered with the large 77kWh battery pack which promises a range of up to 520km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility becoming a priority in the automotive world in recent years, almost every automaker is developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The situation has been similar in the Indian market as well, with carmakers such as BMW, Volvo, and Kia Motors launching long-range versions of their popular EVs.

SKODA is now planning to join the bandwagon to benefit from the ongoing electrification trend.

The SUV flaunts an illuminated butterfly grille and alloy wheels

The SKODA ENYAQ iV follows the brand's modern design language and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, Matrix LED headlights with DRLs, an illuminated butterfly grille with a crystalline effect, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the EV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear.

It will promise a range of 520km

SKODA is yet to reveal the technical specifications of ENYAQ iV in India. However, we expect the EV to be offered with dual electric motors linked to a 77kWh battery pack. The setup should promise a range of up to 520km on a single charge.

The EV features ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the SKODA ENYAQ iV has a five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. Globally, the EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

In India, the pricing and availability details of the SKODA ENYAQ iV will be disclosed by the automaker during its launch. For reference, the SUV carries a price tag of £51,765 (approximately Rs. 51.82 lakh) for the 80x SportLine Plus model in the UK.