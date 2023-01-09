Auto

Honda teases its India-bound SUV; debut in summer 2023

Jan 09, 2023

The Honda SUV will get two petrol engine options (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda's upcoming SUV will be revealed in India by May 2023 and shall be launched during the festive season. In the latest development, the brand has released a teaser image of the vehicle. The picture suggests that the four-wheeler will sport an upright grille, LED DRLs, faux skid plate, and chunky cladding. It will be offered with two petrol engine options.

Why does this story matter?

Honda's upcoming India-bound SUV has been under development for quite a long time. It will draw styling cues from the HR-V model on sale overseas.

The car will boast high levels of localization and is expected to be priced competitively on our shores. It will take on rivals such as the SKODA KUSHAQ, Hyundai CRETA, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The SUV will get a multi-slat grille and roof rails

The India-bound Honda SUV will have a lengthy hood, a wide multi-slat grille, wrap-around headlamps, LED DRLs, a bumper with an air vent, and circular fog lamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, angular wheel arches, and large alloy rims. Wrap-around taillamps should be available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,200-4,300mm.

Two powertrain choices will be offered

The new Honda mid-size SUV will run on a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol powertrain. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, and an eCVT single-speed gearbox.

The four-wheeler should get multiple airbags and a sunroof

The upcoming Honda SUV is likely to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, a sunroof, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Honda mid-size SUV in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the four-wheeler should carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).