These brands have raised car prices in India this January

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 09, 2023, 02:25 pm 2 min read

The Indian automobile industry is in a recovery phase and the sales volumes are steadily rising. However, the rising input costs and logistical hurdles are forcing brands to raise the prices of their models. This January, companies like Jeep, Kia, Citroen, Renault, and MG Motor have hiked the costs of their cars on sale here. Take a look at the brand-wise price-hikes.

Renault cars are now up to Rs. 14,300 more expensive

Renault KWID is dearer by up to Rs. 7,100. It begins at Rs. 4.7 lakh and goes up to Rs. 5.99 lakh. Kiger is costlier by up to Rs. 14,300. It starts at Rs. 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.54 lakh. Finally, Triber witnesses a hike of up to Rs. 12,500. It falls in the Rs. 6-8.43 lakh price bracket (ex-showroom).

Citroen vehicles are dearer by Rs. 50,000

The Citroen C3 has received a price hike of Rs. 10,000. It starts at Rs. 5.98 lakh and ends at Rs. 8.25 lakh. Meanwhile, the C5 Aircross is Rs. 50,000 costlier and now costs Rs. 37.17 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Kia has raised prices by Rs. 1 lakh

Sonet is up to Rs. 40,000 costlier. It starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.39 lakh. Carens has become pricier by Rs. 45,000. The vehicle begins at Rs. 10.2 lakh. Seltos gets a Rs. 50,000 hike. It costs between Rs. 10.69-19.15 lakh. The EV6 has seen a hike of Rs. 1 lakh and now falls between Rs. 60.95-65.95 lakh.

MG cars have also become costlier by Rs. 1 lakh

Astor is Rs. 20,000 costlier and starts at Rs. 10.52 lakh. It goes up to Rs. 18.43 lakh. Hector gets a Rs. 30,000 hike. It starts at Rs. 14.73 lakh and ends at Rs. 20.66 lakh. The ZS EV begins at Rs. 22.98 lakh and ends at Rs. 26.9 lakh. The Gloster is Rs. 1 lakh costlier. It falls in Rs. 32.6-41.78 lakh bracket.

Jeep cars are up to Rs. 1.2 lakh more expensive

The Jeep Meridian has received a hike of Rs. 20,000. It starts at Rs. 30.1 lakh and goes up to Rs. 37.15 lakh. Meanwhile, the prices of Wrangler have been raised by Rs. 1.2 lakh. It costs between Rs. 59.05-63.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).