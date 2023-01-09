Auto

Mahindra Thar 2WD launched at Rs. 10 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 09, 2023, 11:42 am 2 min read

Mahindra Thar 2WD is offered in 3 trims (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has launched the 2WD version of its Thar SUV in India. It is available in three variants and its price starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design and a spacious cabin loaded with tech-based features. It is offered with a choice of a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel motor.

Why does this story matter?

The Thar is a capable off-roader in Mahindra's India line-up. To make it more affordable, the brand has introduced a 2WD version with a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

The model is available in multiple trim levels and should rack up decent sales on our shores.

Notably, the introductory prices of the SUV are only valid for the first 10,000 bookings.

The car has circular headlamps and alloy rims

The Mahindra Thar 2WD has a flat bonnet, circular headlights, a grille with vertical slats, and a large bumper. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish alloy rims. A window defogger and LED taillamps are available on the rear end. The car is available in four new shades: Red Rage, Napoli Black, Galaxy Gray, and Aqua Marine.

Two engine options are offered

The Mahindra Thar 2WD runs on a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 150hp/320Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 117hp/300Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

The four-wheeler gets a 7.0-inch infotainment console

The Mahindra Thar 2WD has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an engine immobilizer.

Mahindra Thar 2WD: Price

Mahindra Thar 2WD starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base AX (O) Diesel MT hard-top model and goes up to Rs. 13.49 lakh for the LX Petrol AT hard-top version (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries will commence from January 14.