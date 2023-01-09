Auto

Kia Sonet (facelift) may debut at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 09, 2023, 11:01 am 2 min read

Kia Sonet (facelift) will get petrol and diesel engine options (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Korean automaker Kia Motors is expected to introduce the facelifted Sonet at Auto Expo 2023 in India. As for highlights, the vehicle will get revised styling and a revamped cabin with new features, similar to the Venue (facelift) which debuted last year. Under the hood, it will continue to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

The Kia Sonet is one of India's bestselling sub-4m SUVs and contributes to around one-third of Kia India's sales. About two lakh units of the vehicle have been sold here.

The facelifted model is expected to offer better looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor. Here, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai VENUE and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The car will have a new grille and wheels

The Kia Sonet (facelift) will have a sculpted bonnet, a revised grille, sleek headlamps with DRLs, a wide air dam, and an updated bumper. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and new alloy rims. A revamped bumper and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Multiple powertrain options will be available

The new Sonet might run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (117hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor in two tunes: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm. The motors will be linked to a 5/6-speed manual, an automatic, iMT, and a DCT gearbox.

The vehicle will get 6 airbags

The facelifted Kia Sonet will have a spacious and sporty five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a wireless charger. It will house a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for voice commands and connected car technology. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

2023 Kia Sonet: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the facelifted Sonet will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom).