2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC to arrive in India by December

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 09, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the launch timeline of its mid-size premium SUV, the 2023 GLC, for the Indian market. The car will arrive on our shores by December this year. The updated SUV features a redesigned front fascia and is longer than the current-generation model with a slightly extended wheelbase. Globally, the four-wheeler is offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Mercedes-Benz introduced the GLC model as a replacement for its capable M-Class in India in 2015. The SUV has been a popular model ever since it arrived on our shores.

The 2023 iteration of the premium off-roader is based on the brand's all-new MRA platform, which was first seen in the flagship S-Class model. It opens up more cabin space without compromising on safety.

The SUV flaunts Matrix LED headlights and 20-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC follows the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts a long and muscular hood, a single chrome-slatted grille, sweptback Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It is offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is backed by a 2.0-liter turbocharged, inline-four engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. It is linked to an integrated starter generator. The mill churns out a combined output of 281hp/600Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The car features an MBUX touchscreen infotainment system

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has a luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, perforated leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch second-generation MBUX touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be announced by the automaker at its launch event in December 2023. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at Rs. 62 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.