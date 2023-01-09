Auto

BMW 7 Series v/s Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Which is more luxurious?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 09, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars are equipped with multiple ADAS functions

BMW has taken the wraps off its flagship offering, the 7 Series in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 1.7 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan offers a polarizing exterior design and a spacious tech-biased cabin. The German marque competes against the S-Class from its primary rival and compatriot, Mercedes-Benz, for the top spot in the premium sedan category. Which is better?

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz is considered one of the top luxury carmakers in the world. The S-Class, especially in the Maybach avatar, is touted as the epitome of luxury mobility solutions.

However, the competition in the full-size premium sedan market has intensified with the entry of the new-generation BMW 7 Series.

Can the reigning champion defend against the new contender? Let's find out.

BMW 7 Series is more pleasing to the eye

BMW 7 Series flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, a large kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights with crystal-like elements, flush-fitted door handles with capacitive buttons and wrap-around LED taillamps. Mercedes-Benz S-Class sports a long and sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, Matrix LED headlights, pop-out-style flush-fitted door handles, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both luxury sedans ride on designer multi-spoke alloy wheels.

BMW 7 Series packs more powerful engines

BMW 7 Series is backed by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a mild-hybrid setup (536hp/749.7Nm), and a 3.0-liter, inline-six motor with a 48V mild-hybrid system (375hp/519.2Nm). Mercedes-Benz S-Class runs on a 3.0-liter, inline-six petrol mill paired with a 48V electric motor (367hp/500Nm), and a 3.0-liter, straight-six diesel motor (286hp/600Nm). The former gets an 8-speed automatic, while the latter has a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Both cars feature a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

BMW 7 Series has a luxurious five-seater cabin with multi-color ambient lighting, a full-width light band on the dashboard, a curved panel for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen. Mercedes-Benz S-Class features a panoramic sunroof, a 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system with connectivity options.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the BMW 7 Series can be yours with a starting price of Rs. 1.7 crore, while the Mercedes-Benz S-Class ranges between Rs. 1.65 crore and Rs. 1.74 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the new-generation BMW 7 Series makes more sense on our shores right now, with its powerful engine options, tech-biased cabin, and an overall better value-for-money proposition.