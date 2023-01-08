Auto

Wottan REBBE 125 is a neo-retro roadster with stylish looks

Wottan REBBE 125 features a fiber bash plate (Photo credit: Wottan)

Spanish bikemaker Wottan has introduced an all-new neo-retro roadster, the REBBE 125, for the European market with a price tag of €2,950 (approximately Rs. 2.58 lakh). The beginner-friendly motorcycle looks similar to the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 in terms of the overall design and features a retro-styled chrome-surrounded circular headlamp unit. The two-wheeler draws power from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 13.5hp.

Why does this story matter?

Slotted in the beginner-friendly A2 category in the European region, the Wottan REBBE 125 is ideal for people looking to start their motorcycling journey.

With a manageable weight of 155kg and a Combined Braking System (CBS), the neo-retro roadster is ideal for city runabouts as well as long-distance highway runs.

The entry-level motorcycle is a perfect stepping stone to the middleweight category.

The roadster flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

Wottan REBBE 125 has a typical roadster silhouette and an aggressive design language. It flaunts a 14.5-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a chrome-surrounded round LED headlight, a small wind deflector, a bash plate, a ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a chopped-off tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The Wottan REBBE 125 is offered with a beginner-friendly 125cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 13.5hp and a peak torque of 11Nm.

The motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Wottan REBBE 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the entry-level roadster motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Wottan REBBE 125: Pricing

In the European region, the A2-compatible Wottan REBBE 125 will set you back by €2,950 (approximately Rs. 2.58 lakh). The neo-retro motorcycle is an ideal choice for beginners or people looking for a capable city runabout.