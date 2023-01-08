Auto

Tata Nexon was the highest-selling SUV in India in 2022

Tata Nexon was the highest-selling SUV in India in 2022

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 08, 2023, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon flaunts projector headlights with integrated DRLs (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Nexon, one of the most popular models of Tata Motors, became the highest-selling SUV in India in 2022. The brand sold 1,68,278 units of the vehicle last year. It defeated the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai CRETA to top the sales charts. Notably, it was also the first non-Maruti Suzuki model among the top five most-sold cars in recent years.

Why does this story matter?

One of the popular models from Tata Motors, the Nexon has crossed the coveted 4-lakh production units mark in recent months.

The rugged-looking SUV made its first appearance in the sub-4 meter compact SUV category in 2017 and challenged the then reigning champion, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for the crown.

It took a span of just five years to claim the top spot.

The SUV flaunts wrap-around LED taillamps and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon follows an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek black-colored grille, swept-back projector headlights, a sloping roofline, a raked windscreen, skid plates, and a wide air dam with unique tri-arrow elements. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

It is backed by two engine options

The Tata Nexon draws power from a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that churns out 108.5hp/260Nm, and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 118.3hp/170Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

It features ventilated front seats and a cooled glove box

On the inside, the Tata Nexon has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a cooled glove box, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a free-standing 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Tata Nexon: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon will set you back by Rs. 7.7 lakh for the base XE variant and Rs. 14.18 lakh for the range-topping XZA Plus P Jet Edition AMT Diesel trim level (all prices, ex-showroom).