Tata Motors axes select variants from Altroz line-up: Check updates
Tata Motors has discontinued select variants of the Altroz hatchback in India. The brand has removed the petrol-powered XZA (O) trim and the diesel-guzzling XE, XZ Dark, and XZ (O) trim levels. However, the homegrown carmaker has added a new XT Dark Edition variant and re-introduced the High Street Gold paint scheme. The four-wheeler competes in the premium mid-size segment.
- Tata Motors launched the Altroz in India in January 2020. The premium hatchback features wide-opening doors which take inspiration from the wide wing design of "Albatross" (bird species).
- The automaker underpinned the car on the ALFA-ARC platform. It was the second vehicle in India to achieve five stars for adult occupant protection in the G-NCAP crash test with "stable" cabin integrity.
The Tata Altroz sports eye-catching looks and feature a sculpted hood, a sleek blacked-out grille, swept-back projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a window wiper are available at the rear end.
The Altroz draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84.8hp/113Nm, a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 108.5hp/140Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that develops 88.7hp/200Nm. The transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) gearbox.
Inside, the Tata Altroz has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, key-less entry, start/stop button, front and rear armrest, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
In India, Tata Altroz will set you back by Rs. 6.3 lakh for the base XE petrol variant and Rs. 10.25 lakh for the range-topping XZ Plus Dark Edition diesel trim (all prices, ex-showroom).