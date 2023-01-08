Auto

2023 MG Hector, with sharper looks, breaks cover in India

2023 MG Hector, with sharper looks, breaks cover in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 08, 2023, 12:48 pm 2 min read

2023 MG Hector is now equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions

Iconic British carmaker MG Motor has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of its popular offering, the Hector, for the Indian market. This happens to be the first major refresh for the SUV on our shores. The facelifted model features a reworked front fascia with a large chrome-studded grille and gets a tech-forward cabin with a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel.

Why does this story matter?

MG Motor made its debut in the Indian market in 2019 with the capable Hector in the mid-size SUV category.

The C-segment vehicle was equipped with various first-in-segment features such as ambient lighting with eight color options, a 360-degree-view camera, dynamic indicators, an all-LED lighting setup, a powered tailgate, and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The 2023 model has a more extensive feature list.

The SUV flaunts a chrome-studded grille and 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 MG Hector follows the brand's modern design philosophy inspired by the Argyle design pattern from Scotland. It flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is backed by multiple powertrain options

The 2023 MG Hector draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out 168hp/350Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 141hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid mill that develops 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a DCT, or a CVT gearbox.

The car features ventilated front seats and multi-color ambient lighting

On the inside, the 2023 MG Hector has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, beige-colored leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.

2023 MG Hector: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Hector will be disclosed by MG Motor during its launch event in India. We expect the updated SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 14.43 lakh (ex-showroom).