Ola reintroduces 'Gerua' editions of S1 and S1 Pro scooters

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 08, 2023, 11:22 am 2 min read

Ola S1 range features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Homegrown EV maker Ola Electric has updated the S1 and S1 Pro scooters with six new color options. This includes the special 'Gerua' edition that was available for a limited period during the festival of Holi last year. However, unlike before, the unique bright orange paint scheme is now available without any premium. Apart from new colors, both e-scooters remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is currently one of the largest EV makers in the two-wheeler segment in India.

Despite a few early setbacks, the company managed to cross the coveted one lakh units production milestone with its S1 range in just 10 months.

However, with competition heating up in the performance-oriented e-scooter category, the brand has decided to spice things up by adding new color options.

The scooters flaunt LED headlight and 12-inch alloy wheels

Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a futuristic design language and flaunt a cute-looking smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, an indicator-mounted front apron, wide body panels, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both scooters pack a full-color 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The EVs ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

The S1 Pro has a claimed range of 181km

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor. The former gets a 3kWh battery pack, while the latter is equipped with a 3.97kWh battery pack. The S1 can do 141km, while the S1 Pro promises 181km on a single charge.

Both scooters are equipped with Combined Braking System

For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and regenerative braking for better braking performance. Suspension duties are taken care of by a single-sided fork on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end on both e-scooters.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Ola S1 can be yours at Rs. 1 lakh, while the range-topping S1 Pro will set you back by Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both e-scooters can be booked online via the brand's website.