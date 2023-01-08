Auto

2025 Lightyear 2 to debut as an affordable solar-powered EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 08, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Lightyear 2 will have a claimed range of up to 800km (Photo credit: Lightyear)

Netherlands-based Lightyear has officially teased its upcoming solar-powered electric car, the '2,' as a relatively affordable offering. The brand has also opened a waiting list for the EV at €40,000 (approximately Rs. 35.09 lakh) for the European region. The company claims to have received around 21,000 pre-orders for the e-sedan from various fleet and leasing firms such as LeasePlan and MyWheels.

Why does this story matter?

EV start-up Lightyear had a successful start with its first-ever solar-powered sedan, the '0,' gathering around 150 pre-orders.

The company commenced production of the futuristic EV last month and aims to produce one unit each week.

However, unlike the hefty €250,000 (roughly Rs. 2.19 crore) sticker price on its first offering, the brand plans to introduce the '2' at an affordable price point.

The sedan will flaunt a sloping roofline and designer wheels

The upcoming Lightyear 2 will likely retain the silhouette of its sibling, the '0,' and will flaunt a long and muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, and an elongated coupe-like sloping roofline. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will be available at the rear.

It has a claimed range of up to 800km

The technical details of the solar-powered Lightyear 2 EV are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, the brand claims a driving range of up to 800km on a single charge for the all-electric sedan.

It will feature a minimalist dashboard and multiple airbags

The interiors of the Lightyear 2 EV are under wraps. However, we expect the sedan to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, sustainable upholstery similar to the one on the '0,' automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should likely be ensured by multiple airbags.

2025 Lightyear 2: Pricing

While the pricing details of the Lightyear 2 are yet to be disclosed by the EV maker, the pre-orders for the electric sedan are now open against a token amount of €40,000 (approximately Rs. 35.09 lakh). It can be booked online via the brand's website.