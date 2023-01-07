Folding-style ICOMA Tatamel Bike wins 2023 CES Innovation Award
Japanese start-up ICOMA has received the Innovation Award in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category at CES 2023 for its quirky-looking folding-style scooter, the Tatamel Bike. The automaker showcased a pre-production concept of the EV back in October 2021 and it is now closer to its final production avatar. The brand is planning to commence sales of the e-scooter by April 2023.
Why does this story matter?
- Electrification has become popular in the scooter segment in recent years, due to the practical nature and ease of use associated with scooters in general.
- However, almost every EV maker is sticking with a tried and tested design philosophy with the offerings in order to benefit from the ongoing trend.
- ICOMA chose a different path when developing its first-ever folding-style Tatamel Bike e-scooter.
The scooter has a suitcase-like appearance when folded
The quirky-looking ICOMA Tatamel Bike has a unique suitcase-like appearance when folded. It flaunts an apron-mounted rectangular-shaped LED headlight with integrated DRL, a tiny collapsable front fender, an upright and wide handlebar with a single circular mirror, flat body panels, retractable footrests, and a sleek LED taillight. The scooter packs a rider-only seat and has a tiny 10-inch alloy wheel at the front.
It has a top speed of 40km/h
The unique ICOMA Tatamel Bike draws power from a hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to a 12A, 51V battery pack (equivalent to 0.6kWh). The motor has a peak output of 600W. The EV can cover 29km on a single charge.
It is equipped with inverted front forks
In terms of rider safety, the cute-looking ICOMA Tatamel Bike comes equipped with a single disc brake on the rear wheel, along with regenerative braking via the hub-mounted motor for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end for a comfortable ride.
How much does it cost?
In the US, ICOMA plans to sell the Tatamel Bike with a price tag of $4,000 (approximately Rs. 3.29 lakh). The scooter is essentially meant as a last-mile mobility solution for people with a daily commute of less than 10km.