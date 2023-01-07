Auto

BMW 7 Series and i7 go official in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 07, 2023, 02:56 pm 3 min read

BMW i7 features an illuminated kidney grille (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury carmaker BMW has taken the wraps off its flagship offerings, the 7 Series and i7, in the Indian market with price tags of Rs. 1.7 crore and Rs. 1.95 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively. The ICE-powered and all-electric sedans were unveiled at the ongoing JoyTown show at Bandra-Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai. Order books for the premium cars are now open.

BMW started organizing the JoyTown show in various metro cities in India to commemorate its successful run on our shores.

These shows act as a platform to showcase innovation by the brand as well as a launch pad for new offerings by the marque.

Both the 7 Series and i7 are the flagship sedan models in the ICE and EV line-ups over here.

BMW 7 Series flaunts adaptive headlights and multi-color ambient lighting

The 2023 BMW 7 Series flaunts a muscular hood, a large kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles with capacitive buttons and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, it has a luxurious five-seater cabin, featuring multi-color ambient lighting with a full-width light band on the dashboard, a curved panel for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen.

It is offered with two mild-hybrid powertrain options

The 2023 BMW 7 Series is backed by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a mild-hybrid setup (536hp/749.7Nm), and a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six motor linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system (375hp/519.2Nm). Both mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW i7 sports a "Panoramic Sky Lounge" LED roof

BMW i7 sports a sculpted bonnet, an illuminated kidney grille, Crystal LED headlights with DRLs, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, It gets a futuristic-looking five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, reclining rear seats with massage functions, a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen, an infotainment panel with iDrive 8, a "Panoramic Sky Lounge" LED roof, and multiple ADAS functions.

It has a claimed range of up to 625km

The BMW i7 draws power from dual electric motors that are paired with a large 101.7kWh battery pack. The setup generates 536hp/744.3Nm. The electric sedan promises a driving range of up to 625km on a single charge, on the WLTP cycle.

How much do they cost?

In India, the 2023 BMW 7 Series can be yours with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.7 crore, while the all-new i7 will set you back by Rs. 1.95 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Order books are open for both sedans. The former arrives on our shores via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, while the latter comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).