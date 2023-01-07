BMW 7 Series and i7 go official in India
German luxury carmaker BMW has taken the wraps off its flagship offerings, the 7 Series and i7, in the Indian market with price tags of Rs. 1.7 crore and Rs. 1.95 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively. The ICE-powered and all-electric sedans were unveiled at the ongoing JoyTown show at Bandra-Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai. Order books for the premium cars are now open.
Why does this story matter?
- BMW started organizing the JoyTown show in various metro cities in India to commemorate its successful run on our shores.
- These shows act as a platform to showcase innovation by the brand as well as a launch pad for new offerings by the marque.
- Both the 7 Series and i7 are the flagship sedan models in the ICE and EV line-ups over here.
BMW 7 Series flaunts adaptive headlights and multi-color ambient lighting
The 2023 BMW 7 Series flaunts a muscular hood, a large kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles with capacitive buttons and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, it has a luxurious five-seater cabin, featuring multi-color ambient lighting with a full-width light band on the dashboard, a curved panel for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system, and a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen.
It is offered with two mild-hybrid powertrain options
The 2023 BMW 7 Series is backed by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a mild-hybrid setup (536hp/749.7Nm), and a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six motor linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system (375hp/519.2Nm). Both mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
BMW i7 sports a "Panoramic Sky Lounge" LED roof
BMW i7 sports a sculpted bonnet, an illuminated kidney grille, Crystal LED headlights with DRLs, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, It gets a futuristic-looking five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, reclining rear seats with massage functions, a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K screen, an infotainment panel with iDrive 8, a "Panoramic Sky Lounge" LED roof, and multiple ADAS functions.
It has a claimed range of up to 625km
The BMW i7 draws power from dual electric motors that are paired with a large 101.7kWh battery pack. The setup generates 536hp/744.3Nm. The electric sedan promises a driving range of up to 625km on a single charge, on the WLTP cycle.
How much do they cost?
In India, the 2023 BMW 7 Series can be yours with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.7 crore, while the all-new i7 will set you back by Rs. 1.95 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Order books are open for both sedans. The former arrives on our shores via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, while the latter comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).