2023 Ather 450X Gen3 debuts with new features and colors

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 07, 2023, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Ather 450X Gen3 has a top speed of 90km/h (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy has launched the 2023 iteration of the 450X Gen3 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has added features such as vector-style navigation, and hill-hold assist, along with four new color options. This happens to be the first upgrade to the capable long-range e-scooter since its arrival in July last year.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the torch-bearer of performance-oriented electric mobility solutions in the two-wheeler market in India, Ather Energy has developed a cult-like fan following since its debut in 2016.

Along with exciting e-scooters, the company has also developed its own charging infrastructure on our shores with a network of over 900 fast-charging facilities as of now.

The updated 450X will likely attract more buyers.

The scooter flaunts 12-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned seat

Ather 450X Gen3 retains the overall design and flaunts four new colors: Lunar Gray, Cosmic Black, True Red, and Salt Green. It has an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, a redesigned seat, and an LED taillamp. It packs a 7.0-inch colored TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, in-built navigation, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 146km

The 450X Gen3 draws power from a 6kW PMS electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 3.7kWh, Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises a claimed range of up to 146km on a single charge, with a true range of around 105km.

It is equipped with a regenerative braking system

For the safety of the rider, the Ather 450X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Ather 450X Gen3: Pricing

The 2023 Ather 450X Gen3 will set you back by Rs. 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom) which includes FAME II subsidy and a portable home charger unit. The electric scooter can be booked online or through dealerships across the country.