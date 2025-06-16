What's the story

The second black box (cockpit voice recorder) of the doomed Air India Flight AI-171 has been recovered, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The CVR captures all cockpit audio, including pilot conversations, radio transmissions, warning alarms, and ambient mechanical sounds.

This vital piece of evidence will help investigators reconstruct the events leading up to the crash that claimed 270 lives, including 241 on board and 29 on the ground.