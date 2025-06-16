2nd black box recovered from Air India crash site
What's the story
The second black box (cockpit voice recorder) of the doomed Air India Flight AI-171 has been recovered, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The CVR captures all cockpit audio, including pilot conversations, radio transmissions, warning alarms, and ambient mechanical sounds.
This vital piece of evidence will help investigators reconstruct the events leading up to the crash that claimed 270 lives, including 241 on board and 29 on the ground.
Official statement
PK Mishra informed about recovery of both black boxes
The first black box, the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), was recovered earlier from a building rooftop.
PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was informed of the recovery of both black boxes from the crash site.
"Officials confirmed to Dr. Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," according to a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
Relief efforts
Mishra chairs high-level review meeting in Ahmedabad
Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at Circuit House in Ahmedabad where he discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials.
He also visited the crash site near BJ Medical College and the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where injured persons are being treated.
"I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy," Mishra told reporters.
Investigation details
AAIB has initiated a detailed investigation into the crash
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a detailed investigation into the crash.
The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also conducting a parallel probe under international protocols since the aircraft was manufactured in America, added the PIB release.
A high-level government committee is also expected to hold its first meeting on Monday to examine the crash.
The multi-disciplinary panel, chaired by the home secretary, has three months to submit its report.
Crash details
Flight AI-171 was bound for London
The Boeing 787-8 (AI 171) was carrying 241 passengers and crew members when it crashed.
The aircraft was bound for London when it crashed into a nearby building on the campus of B.J. Medical College in Meghaninagar, killing all but one on board and 29 others on the ground, including five MBBS students.