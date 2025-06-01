No plans to use women officers in BJP campaign: Malviya
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya has dismissed a report that the party plans to use Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces.
The Times of India had reported that the two officers would be the faces of a women-centric campaign to mark 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 19.
Clarification issued
Malviya refutes report, clarifies Siddiqui's comments
Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to call the report "fake news" and clarify that the BJP has no plans to use either officer as campaign faces.
He said that Jamal Siddiqui, President of the BJP Minority Morcha, had made limited remarks about highlighting Col Qureshi as an empowered Muslim woman within her community.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
This is #FakeNews. The BJP has no plans to use either Col Sofia Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces. The comments made by BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued. He simply made a limited point about highlighting Col Qureshi as an… pic.twitter.com/nPttvpTWMs— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 1, 2025
Campaign details
Campaign aims to inspire Muslim women to join armed forces
The BJP Minority Front will launch a nationwide campaign on June 9, targeting educated Muslim women and girls.
The campaign's aim is to inspire them to consider joining the armed forces, with role models like Sofia Qureshi.
Siddiqui called her "a source of pride for both the community and the country."