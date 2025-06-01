'Secularism must be 2-way street...': Pawan Kalyan on influencer's arrest
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has spoken out against the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student and social media influencer.
The Kolkata Police arrested Panoli from Gurugram over her controversial video on 'Operation Sindoor', which criticized Bollywood actors for their silence on India's military operation against terror camps in Pakistan.
Her video allegedly contained abusive and politically charged language, leading to massive backlash.
Equal justice
Kalyan questions selective application of secularism
Kalyan has called for equal justice in Panoli's case, saying that secularism should be a two-way street.
He slammed the West Bengal Police for their swift action against Panoli while questioning why similar action wasn't taken against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who allegedly mocked Sanatana Dharma.
"Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others," Kalyan wrote on social media.
Arrest defense
Kolkata Police defends arrest, urges against misinformation
The Kolkata Police have defended their actions in Panoli's arrest, saying all legal procedures were followed.
They said she was found absconding after several notices were served and a warrant was issued by a competent court.
The police urged people not to spread unverified information regarding the case.
Political backlash
Political leaders criticize TMC, support Panoli
Criticism of the TMC and support for Panoli has come from several political leaders. BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut also supported Panoli, saying she should be released immediately.
"I agree that Sharmishta used some unpleasant words for her expression... She apologized for her statements, and that should be enough," Ranaut said.
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, also slammed West Bengal Police over their inaction against vandalism of Hindu deities.
