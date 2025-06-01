What's the story

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has spoken out against the arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student and social media influencer.

The Kolkata Police arrested Panoli from Gurugram over her controversial video on 'Operation Sindoor', which criticized Bollywood actors for their silence on India's military operation against terror camps in Pakistan.

Her video allegedly contained abusive and politically charged language, leading to massive backlash.