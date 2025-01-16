What's the story

The much-anticipated biographical drama, Emergency, will finally hit theaters on Friday.

Directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film chronicles the tumultuous 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Gandhi imposed Emergency rule in India.

It is often considered one of the darkest phases in post-independence India.

The movie not only explores Gandhi's controversial leadership but also revives several key historical and political figures from that time.