'Emergency': Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut's directorial
What's the story
The much-anticipated biographical drama, Emergency, will finally hit theaters on Friday.
Directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the film chronicles the tumultuous 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Gandhi imposed Emergency rule in India.
It is often considered one of the darkest phases in post-independence India.
The movie not only explores Gandhi's controversial leadership but also revives several key historical and political figures from that time.
Star performances
Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Shreyas Talpade lead the cast
In Emergency, Ranaut plays the role of Gandhi, India's first and only female Prime Minister. Her portrayal is highly anticipated considering her reputation for delivering powerful performances.
The film also stars Anupam Kher as political leader and activist Jayaprakash Narayan who opposed the Emergency.
Shreyas Talpade portrays BJP co-founder and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Notably, Vajpayee was among the several opposition leaders who were jailed for their opposition to the Emergency rule.
Supporting roles
'Emergency' also features Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman
Mahima Chaudhry plays Pupul Jayakar, a close confidante and biographer of Gandhi. Her character sheds light on Gandhi's personal and political life.
Milind Soman plays India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, showcasing his military leadership during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. His portrayal seeks to capture Manekshaw's charisma and strategic acumen.
Additional cast
Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, and Scott Alexander Young feature too
Vishak Nair plays Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi's younger son Sanjay Gandhi, whose controversial role during the Emergency is a key focus of the film. Sanjay led the infamous mass sterilization campaign.
The late actor Satish Kaushik plays former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, who served under Gandhi during this time.
Scott Alexander Young plays former US President Richard Nixon, reflecting on Indo-US relations during Gandhi's time.
Final cast members
Ashok Chhabra, Adhir Bhat, and Kateryna Grabovska complete ensemble
Ashok Chhabra depicts Morarji Desai, the Indian political leader who succeeded Gandhi as PM. His character revolves around Desai's opposition to the Emergency.
Adhir Bhat plays Feroze, giving a glimpse into Gandhi's personal relationship and his influence on her political life.
Kateryna Grabovska plays Sonia Gandhi, once again giving insight into the Gandhi family's personal dynamics during this period.