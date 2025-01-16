What's the story

Diamond Comic Distributors, one of North America's largest distributors of English-language comic books and graphic novels, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company, owned by Geppi Family Enterprises, has a portfolio that includes Alliance Game Distributors, Diamond Book Distributors, and Diamond UK, among other businesses.

The bankruptcy filing comes after several publishers ended their exclusivity contracts with Diamond to broaden their distribution across North America.

The company was established in 1982.