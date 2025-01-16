Ajith's 'Vidaamuyarchi' to release on February 6; trailer out today
What's the story
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film, Vidaamuyarchi, will hit theaters on February 6.
The announcement comes after a delay due to "unforeseen circumstances" that pushed the initial release date from January 10.
The news was confirmed by Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatres in Chennai, who also hinted at a reshuffle of other movies in theaters.
Trailer launch
Trailer to be released on Thursday, makers have confirmed
Lyca Productions announced that the trailer of Vidaamuyarchi will be unveiled on Thursday.
Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is an action thriller with a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra alongside Kumar.
Rumor has it that the plot of this Tamil film may be inspired by the 1997 film Breakdown.
Production crew
'Vidaamuyarchi' boasts a strong technical team
The technical team of Vidaamuyarchi also includes renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor NB Srikanth, and cinematographer Om Prakash.
This strong lineup is bound to add a lot to the film's overall quality and appeal.
Fans of Thala who have been eagerly waiting for his return will finally relax a bit with the new release date being set.
Twitter Post
Here's the update; official confirmation is still pending
Sorry guys , latest & final update #VidaaMuyarchi from Feb 6th 2025 !!!— Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) January 15, 2025
All other movies going to shuffle accordingly … https://t.co/NbTAobDg0e