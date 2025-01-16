After OTT success, Motwane plans to return to theatrical films
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is garnering praise for his latest Netflix series, Black Warrant.
After back-to-back successful projects on OTT (CTRL, Jubilee), Motwane now plans to return to theatrical films.
He said, "I am making up for lost time. During the Phantom [Films] years, I produced more than I directed. I want to direct more now."
His last theatrical release was Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which came out in 2018.
Industry shift
Motwane's perspective on the changing cinematic landscape
Motwane, while speaking to Mid-Day, expressed that small films aren't given enough opportunity to flourish at the box office.
He said, "Many have been saying from the past six-seven years that the theatrical outing will become about films that are worthy of the big-screen experience and the ticket price."
"Unfortunately smaller films aren't getting a chance to breathe at the box office. Different rules need to be applied for them."
Streaming impact
Motwane's take on streaming platforms and theater experience
Motwane also addressed the effect of streaming platforms on smaller films.
He said, "Earlier, you had no option but to buy a ticket to watch a Newton (2017) or a Masaan (2015)."
"While streaming has made things easier, it has also taken those films away from theaters."
Career direction
Motwane's future plans in the film industry
When asked about his future plans, the filmmaker clarified he has no intention of leaving the Hindi film industry.
This was in response to a question about his filmmaker friend Anurag Kashyap's recent decision to move to Kochi for work in the Malayalam film industry, as it has been difficult to make his type of cinema in Bollywood.
"I'm not going anywhere for now," Motwane confirmed.