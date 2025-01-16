What's the story

Actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday.

The actor's team has now confirmed the news and revealed that he's undergoing surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient."

"It's a police matter we will keep you updated on the situation," read their statement.