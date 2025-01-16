Saif undergoing surgery after being stabbed, confirms actor's team
What's the story
Actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday.
The actor's team has now confirmed the news and revealed that he's undergoing surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.
"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient."
"It's a police matter we will keep you updated on the situation," read their statement.
Statement by Kareena Kapoor's team
Other family members are fine, said Kareena Kapoor's team
Khan's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's team also issued a statement.
"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night."
"Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations."
"Thank you all for your concern."
Incident
The incident happened early morning
Per reports, the incident took place around 2:00am when an unidentified person barged into Khan's residence and attacked him with a sharp object.
Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said the actor was admitted at 3:30am with six stab wounds, two of which are deep and one near his spine.
"He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange," Uttamani said.
Ongoing investigation
Mumbai Police investigating the incident
The Mumbai Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. They are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the intruder who is still at large.
The police said, "An unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan's residence and argued with his maid, late last night... When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him."
Incident details
DCP Bandra division confirmed the robbery attempt
The DCP of Bandra division confirmed the robbery attempt, saying it happened around 2:30am.
"The intruder entered the house and fled after the occupants woke up," they said.
The incident occurred at Khan's luxurious residence in Satguru Sharan, Bandra, where he resides with his wife Kapoor Khan (44) and their children Taimur (8) and Jeh (4).