Baba Siddique, an NCP leader, was assassinated in a plot allegedly hatched in Patiala jail with the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The key conspirators include Pravin's brother Shubham Lonkar, who claimed responsibility on social media, and two childhood friends from Uttar Pradesh, Kashyap and Gautam, who have since disappeared.

The police have three suspects in custody and are searching for the remaining individuals involved in this crime.

Siddiqui was shot dead on Sunday

Baba Siddique murder: What we know about NCP leader's attackers

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:13 am Oct 14, 202410:13 am

What's the story The Mumbai Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, who was shot multiple times. The accused shooters, Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has previously threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan. A third suspect, Pravin Lonkar (29), was arrested in Pune. Here's what we know about the attackers so far.

Suspects' profiles

Suspects identified in Siddiqui murder case

Pravin's brother Shubham Lonkar had initially posted on social media claiming responsibility for Siddique's murder on behalf of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, though the post was later deleted. Shubham is also considered a key conspirator, allegedly recruiting Kashyap and absconding shooter Shivkumar Gautam. On Saturday, the attackers exited a vehicle and used the noise of firecrackers to mask the gunfire aimed at Siddique, who was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but later died from his injuries.

The incident

Singh released on bail 3 months ago

Police said, Singh has a prior criminal record, having been arrested in connection with a murder in 2019 but later granted bail. His family said they disowned him 11 years ago. "His parents have passed away, and he no longer has any ties to us," Singh's grandmother told reporters. She also mentioned that although Singh was released on bail three months ago, he did not return home after his release.

Criminal history

2 accused from UP were neighbors

Kashyap hails from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. His mother expressed her shock at the accusations, telling news agency ANI that he left home two months ago to work at a scrapyard in Pune. Bahraich Superintedent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed that Kashyap and Gautam, both from Gandara village under Kaiserganj police station limits, were involved in the case. Neighbors and childhood friends, Gautam recently brought Kashyap to Pune for work, and since then, their families lost contact with them.

Ongoing search

Plan to kill Siddique hatched in Patiala Jail

Mumbai Police have identified six people linked to the murder of Baba Siddique, with three suspects currently in custody and a manhunt underway for the others. According to an India Today report, the assassination plan was hatched inside Patiala jail, with assistance from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. One Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar has been named as a key conspirator in organizing the murder plot. Authorities are continuing their investigation to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the crime.