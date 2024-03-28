Next Article

Govinda officially joined Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday

2024 Lok Sabha polls: Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:53 pm Mar 28, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Govinda officially joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday, reports said. The confirmation came during Govinda's visit to Shinde's residence, marking his second meeting with the CM within a month. "There was 'vanvaas' from 2010 to 2024. It has ended. I have entered Ram Rajya under Shinde ji," Govinda said after joining the party.

Political history

Govinda's previous political involvement with Congress party

Govinda's political career began in 2004 when he was selected by the Congress to represent the Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat. He won against Bharatiya Janata Party's seasoned leader Ram Naik in that election. However, he later distanced himself from the Congress and refrained from participating in subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

Twitter Post

Watch: Govinda joins Shiv Sena in Mumbai

Alliance talks

Shiv Sena's alliance and election preparations

Notably, Shiv Sena, along with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Currently, the alliance partners are in discussions with the BJP regarding seat distribution for the upcoming elections. A final decision on this matter is expected to be announced soon, reports have said.

Election timeline

Maharashtra's election schedule for Lok Sabha seats

Maharashtra, which holds the second-largest number of Lok Sabha seats at 48, will go to polls in five phases. The election timeline extends from April 19 to May 20. The by-election for the Akola West assembly seat will also occur during the second phase of voting. The results will be announced on June 4.