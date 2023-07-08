Politics

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar launches statewide tour amid NCP's power tussle

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar launches statewide tour amid NCP's power tussle

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 08, 2023 | 03:36 pm 3 min read

Sharad Pawar launches statewide tour amid power tussle

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar has reportedly embarked on a statewide tour of Maharashtra on Saturday to consolidate support and rebuild the party. This significant development comes amid the 82-year-old veteran leader's current power struggle with his nephew Ajit Pawar, who recently joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra and claims his faction was the real NCP.

Why does this story matter?

It is worth noting that Ajit and eight other MLAs left the opposition to join the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government in Maharashtra last Sunday. Furthermore, Ajit is known for making such political switches as he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis in 2019, too, to form a government after rebelling against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Aim of Sharad's statewide tour

In an attempt to rebuild the NCP from the grassroots level, Sharad kicked off his statewide tour from Nashik and will also visit Pune, Solapur, and other parts of the Vidarbha region. Notably, these regions include the constituencies of Chagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Mundem, and other rebel NCP MLAs. The veteran NCP leader's tour also aims to strengthen the party's grip over these areas.

Fadnavis meets Shinde over dissatisfaction of Sena legislators: Reports

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Fadnavis reportedly met with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for the second consecutive day on Friday after reports alleged that many Shiv Sena legislators expressed dissatisfaction after Ajit's faction joined the state government. On the other hand, Ajit's previous statement conveying his desire to become the CM also triggered a stir in the state's political circles.

Shinde has been asked to resign: Aaditya Thackeray

Separately, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged on Friday that Shinde was asked to step down as the CM, hinting at a potential change in the state government. However, Shinde claimed that Ajit's entry into the ruling alliance posed no threat to his post and highlighted the government's strength with the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Video of Aaditya Thackeray addressing the media

Ajit's camp has more support

Interestingly, Ajit has recently proclaimed his faction as the real NCP and has sought the party's symbol and name from the Election Commission of India (ECI). While the Ajit camp appears to have the support of 32 MLAs, Sharad holds the backing of around 14. But Ajit requires the support of a total of 36 MLAs before the poll body considers his claim.

Ajit urged uncle Sharad to retire

On Wednesday, Ajit targeted Sharad during a meeting by saying, "In the BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop? You should also give new people a chance... Your age is 83, will you ever stop or not?" In response, the veteran NCP leader accused the Ajit camp of opportunism and the saffron brigade of double standards.

Share this timeline