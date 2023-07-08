Politics

Bengal panchayat elections: Polling underway for 73,000 seats amid violence

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 08, 2023 | 12:14 pm 3 min read

West Bengal panchayat elections today amid tensions

The highly-anticipated panchayat polls in West Bengal are underway, with the polling taking place in a single phase on Saturday. Around 5.67 crore voters are expected to cast their votes to choose representatives for 928 seats across 9,730 panchayat samities, 22 zilla parishads, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats. As per schedule, polling began at 7am and will conclude at 5pm on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

The panchayat elections are a litmus test for next year's Lok Sabha elections and a way to control schemes, funds, and the mobilization of people at the grassroots level, where nearly 80% of the state's voters live. Notably, this is the first panchayat election that saw Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaign in north and south Bengal and hold rallies until she allegedly got injured.

Violence ridden panchayat elections in Bengal

Large-scale violence, including the deaths of numerous party workers, was reported in several parts of the state since the pre-poll campaigning began for the panchayat elections in Bengal. The violence continued on Saturday as well, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that three of its party workers were murdered within the first hour of the polling.

3 of our party workers have been murdered: TMC

Hitting out at opposition parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and others, the TMC tweeted, "Shocking and tragic incidents send shockwaves through the voting community. Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj, and Khargram, and two have been left wounded from gunshots in Domkol." "So, where are the central forces when they are needed the most?" it asked.

Twitter post by TMC

More instances of violence in Bengal

Reportedly, a polling booth was ransacked and set on fire in Cooch Behar's Dihata. On Friday, the residence of a BJP candidate was reportedly attacked by TMC workers in the Kalmati area of Dinhata's Bamanhat II Gram Panchayat. As per the news agency ANI, the injured are being treated at a private hospital in Cooch Behar.

Visuls of violence from WB's Pirgachha

Battle between 'ballots, bullets': Bengal governor

On the other hand, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged the people of rural Bengal on Friday to exercise their franchise in the panchayat polls without fail. Furthermore, the governor also described the panchayat polls on Saturday as a battle "between ballots and bullets" and assured that he would be monitoring the state's situation.

Bengal panchayat polls under central, state police personnel's watch

Meanwhile, Saturday's polling process to elect representatives for village councils is reportedly being conducted under the watchful eyes of the central government authorities for a second time since the inception of the Panchayati Raj system in West Bengal in the late 1970s. Around 70,000 state police personnel and 65,000 central police personnel have been deployed across West Bengal to maintain peace during polling.

