West Bengal: TMC leader's house bombed in violent clashes

The incident took place in the Khaderra village of Salar in West Bengal's Murshidabad

Ahead of the 2023 panchayat polls, the Khaderra village of Salar in West Bengal's Murshidabad witnessed violent clashes on Monday, reported Hindustan Times Bangla. According to the report, the house of Bharatpur 2 Panchayat Samiti Electricity Officer Nurjahan Khatun was allegedly bombed and vandalized on the orders of Panchayat Chief Mostak Ali. Both of them belong to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Purported video of bombing incident

Panchayat chief wanted to show power: Khatun

According to Khatun, her husband is the president of Bharatpur 2 Block TMC Kisan cell. They had been having issues with Ali for a long time. She further alleged that the panchayat chief wanted to assert his power and hence carried out the attack. Reportedly, eight to 10 bombs were dropped inside the house and more were dropped outside.

Police arrested 3 people in connection with the case

Meanwhile, Ali has denied all allegations against him. Furthermore, the TMC leadership in the village dismissed the accusations, claiming that it was a family dispute and that no factionalism was involved. The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident. They also recovered a fresh bomb from the spot. Officials are taking strict measures to avoid any further incidents.