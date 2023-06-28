India

After Modi's UCC push, Muslim Law Board begins consultation process

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 28, 2023 | 11:45 am 3 min read

Muslim Law Board has begun consultation process over Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Hours after PM Narendra Modi pitched for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) began its consultation process over the sensitive issue. The Islamic law body reportedly decided to strongly oppose the proposed law. The UCC seeks to implement common personal laws for all Indian citizens regardless of their religion or ethnicity.

Why does this story matter?

The UCC is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto and is also part of the Constitution. It intends to enforce common rules for people of all religions, in contrast to the present provision for personal laws based on an individual's beliefs. However, some regard it as the ruling BJP's attempt to dismantle minority populations' religious autonomy, using majoritarianism as a platform.

AIMPLB to submit draft before Law Commission in UCC's opposition

According to reports, the AIMPLB held an emergency online meeting on Tuesday night for three hours and discussed its legal aspects. The body reportedly agreed to prepare a draft and present its views more powerfully before the Law Commission. The meeting was attended by AIMPLB President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, board members, and lawyers, among others.

UCC would affect other religions too: AIMPLB member

One of the AIMPLB members, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, told HT, "We are chalking out a strategy to counter the proposed move of the government by presenting our view in front of the law commission more powerfully." He said that the UCC would affect not just Muslims but other religions like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, Parsis, and other minuscule minorities.

PM Modi's UCC pitch ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Addressing BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, PM Modi batted for the UCC, saying one home can't have two sets of laws. During his speech, he also questioned why Muslim-majority countries aren't practicing triple talaq if it is pivotal to Islam. He said the Supreme Court also supported the UCC. This is seen as his pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Law Commission in process of fresh consultation on UCC

Reportedly, the Law Commission began a fresh consultation process on the UCC earlier this month, seeking input from all parties. Last year, in December, a private member's bill seeking to establish a panel to create a UCC was tabled in the Rajya Sabha, despite strong resistance from the opposition. Previously, similar legislations were scheduled for introduction but were never moved to the Upper House.

