'Minor' wrestler backtracks on age claim, POCSO charge dismissal likely

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 08, 2023, 10:55 am 3 min read

The minor wrestler has reportedly changed her statement before a magistrate, saying that she wasn't underage when Singh allegedly harassed her

The "minor" wrestler who accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment along with other grapplers has reportedly changed her statement before a magistrate, saying that she wasn't underage when Singh allegedly harassed her. Her father, who filed the complaint against Singh—a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP—said apart from the age bit, the complaint remained as it was.

Why does this story matter?

One of two FIRs lodged against Singh charged him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which could now be dropped after the wrestler's fresh statement.

The other FIR included around 10 instances of Singh allegedly molesting and touching adult wrestlers inappropriately at various national and international events between 2012 and 2022.

The complaint also implicates some coaches of the WFI.

Reports show conflicting statements by wrestler's father

While NDTV reported that the wrestler's father said the rest of the allegations in the complaint haven't been changed, a Hindustan Times report quoted him saying that the allegations were false and were made under pressure. He said Singh didn't sexually harass her daughter, but his approach made her uncomfortable. He said his family was depressed and wanted to make their daughter a champion.

Don't want to get involved in this fight: Wrestler's father

The HT report quoted him as saying, "I am the father of a girl...I don't want to get involved in this fight. I didn't withdraw the complaint but recorded fresh statements." "In anger, we leveled some false allegations. My daughter faced some issues, but all those mentioned in the FIR were not true," he said, adding that the fresh statement was recorded on Monday.

Protest not withdrawn, but halted: Wrestlers

On Monday, the wrestler's father dismissed rumors about the complaint being withdrawn or the statement being changed. The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday agreed to halt their protest for a week after the BJP-led Centre assured them of completing the probe against Singh by June 15. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur talked with them for six hours and promised to withdraw the FIRs registered against them.

BJP trying to keep protesting farmers at bay

The government's outreach followed farmers and khap leaders coming out in support of the protesting wrestlers. The BJP government is in damage control mode as the protest, if intensified, could cost them electorally in Rajasthan, which goes to polls in December. The farmers and khap leaders backing the protest include a significant number of people from the Jat community, which dominates India's wrestling ecosystem.