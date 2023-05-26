Politics

Kejriwal spent Rs. 52cr in residence renovation without approvals: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 26, 2023, 01:37 pm 3 min read

The Delhi government's Vigilance Directorate reportedly found that the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence cost Rs. 52.71 crore, and the project flouted several rules and was executed without taking necessary approvals, The Print reported. The report comes after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena ordered a probe after taking cognizance of media reports on irregularities in the renovation work last month.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, several media reports alleged irregularities in the renovation and "beautification" of Kejriwal's official house between 2020 and 2022, promoting the L-G to order an inquiry.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo of misusing government funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congress reminded him of his 2013 promise not to live in a "large bungalow."

Rules flouted, no permissions sought while renovating Kejriwal's residence: Report

According to the vigilance report submitted to the L-G, the entire cost of renovating the CM's residence was Rs. 33.49 crore, while the camp office cost Rs. 19.22 crore. It stated that various rules were broken and no approvals were obtained while carrying out the project. It also found irregularities in the Public Works Department's (PWD) tree removal and transplanting.

Vigilance report details Rs. 52 cr renovation on Kejriwal residence

The specific renovation works done on Kejriwal's residence reportedly include designer accessories and fittings for Rs. 48 lakh, artistic and ornamental work (Rs. 5 crore), marble work (Rs. 2.4 crore), and sauna bath and jacuzzi (Rs. 20 lakh). It also said that the beautiful modular kitchen cost over a crore. A pantry, a wardrobe and a laundry were also included.

PWD's Building Committee was also allegedly bypassed

Furthermore, the report alleged that necessary permissions were not sought from the PWD's Building Committee, which allegedly resulted in deviations in the work and amount. Notably, the PWD initially estimated that the construction would incur a cost of Rs. 15-20 crore. The first tender of Rs 8.61 crore was awarded in October 2020, but it did not specify the construction of a new building.

Vigilance claims project defied emergency directives during COVID-19 pandemic

Additionally, the report also highlighted that the construction work was carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic in defiance of a finance department directive that called for only emergency expenditures, according to PTI.

What prompted the vigilance inquiry?

Some reports last month claimed that there were irregularities in the renovation of the Delhi CM's official residence. Soon after, the BJP and Congress escalated the claims, prompting L-G Saxena to direct Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to acquire all pertinent papers and present a factual report. The report, signed by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, was submitted to the L-G on May 12.