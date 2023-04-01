Politics

Despite being fined by court, Kejriwal questions Modi's degree again

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 01, 2023, 08:30 pm 3 min read

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has again asked for PM Narendra Modi's degree details

Even after being fined by the Gujarat High Court for seeking details of PM Narendra Modi's educational degrees, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is apparently not hesitant to bring it up again. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said the court's decision raised many questions about the prime minister's education. On Friday, the high court dismissed an order for the release of Modi's degree details.

Why does this story matter?

The AAP has alleged that PM Modi's degrees were forged and bore "glaring discrepancies."

Notably, Modi also mentioned his educational qualifications in his election affidavit.

Had the mentioned degrees been found to be false, it could have led to PM Modi's impeachment for corrupt practices under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

'Prime Minister must be educated': Kejriwal

Raking up PM Modi's degree issue again on Saturday, Kejriwal reportedly said, "It's important that the prime minister has to be educated because he has to take a lot of decisions." "There can only be two reasons why Gujarat University is not ready to give information on the prime minister's academic qualification—it's either due to his arrogance or his degree is fake," he claimed.

High court's order increased suspicion: Delhi CM

"Entire country is stunned by the high court's order because there should be a freedom of seeking information and asking questions in a democracy," Kejriwal said. "The high court's order has increased the suspicion over the prime minister's education," he alleged.

Court fines Kejriwal, says Modi's degree already in public domain

On Friday, Justice Biren Vaishnav of the Gujarat High Court quashed the 2016 order by the Central Information Commission (CIC), which directed Gujarat University and Delhi University to provide information on Modi's degrees to Kejriwal. It also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Kejriwal, saying the information was already in the public domain. It allowed Gujarat University to appeal against the CIC order.

BJP reacted sharply; accused Kejriwal of 'peddling lies' against PM

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Kejriwal of "peddling lies" against the prime minister. "What Kejriwal is doing reflects his frustration. He is naturally frustrated as his...ministers are in jail on charges of corruption and being involved in a liquor scam," Patra claimed. Last month, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the high court that the universities shouldn't be compelled to disclose the information.

How did the issue come up?

In 2016, then Central Information Commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu ordered Gujarat University and Delhi University to provide information on PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees in response to the AAP chief's Right to Information (RTI) request. Reportedly, the Gujarat University immediately posted the prime minister's degree on its website, but it also challenged the CIC's ruling.