PM Modi to hold high-level meeting amid rising COVID-19 cases

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 22, 2023, 03:41 pm 1 min read

PM Narendra Modi is set to hold a high-level meeting to review the present situation and the preparedness of public health services amid the surge in COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday at 4:30 pm to review the present situation and the preparedness of public health services in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. As per the Union Health Ministry's update on Wednesday, 1,134 new cases were recorded across the country, while the total number of active cases reached 7,026.

Why does this story matter?

Despite three years passing since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the fear of the virus still lingers. The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has brought the government on its toes.

Five deaths were recorded from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala combined, taking the country's total death toll to 5,30,813.