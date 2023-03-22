India
PM Modi to hold high-level meeting amid rising COVID-19 cases
Mar 22, 2023, 03:41 pm 1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a high-level meeting on Wednesday at 4:30 pm to review the present situation and the preparedness of public health services in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. As per the Union Health Ministry's update on Wednesday, 1,134 new cases were recorded across the country, while the total number of active cases reached 7,026.
Why does this story matter?
- Despite three years passing since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the fear of the virus still lingers. The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has brought the government on its toes.
- Five deaths were recorded from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala combined, taking the country's total death toll to 5,30,813.
