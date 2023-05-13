Politics

'Market of hate shut': Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka victory

'Market of hate shut': Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka victory

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Congress is predicted to win the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said "the market of hate has been shut and shops of love have opened" as his party inched toward a big win in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. Notably, the Congress has won or is leading in over 140 seats of the 244-member Assembly, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trailing with only around 60 constituencies.

Power of people defeated BJP: Gandhi

Talking to reporters, Gandhi said, "In the Karnataka elections, on one side was the power of crony capitalists, while on the other side was the power of the people. The people defeated them [BJP]." "This is the victory of Karnataka. We have five promises; we will fulfill them in the first cabinet (meeting)," the recently-disqualified Wayanad MP said.

Fought this battle with love and affection: Gandhi

Congress tweets Gandhi's video with caption, 'I'm unstoppable'

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress tweeted a clip of Gandhi from his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song Unstoppable by Sia playing in the background. According to News18, Gandhi covered seven districts in Karnataka during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. These districts account for 51 constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly, of which the Congress has won or is leading in 36.

Watch: Gandhi's video from Bharat Jodo Yatra