Karnataka election results 2023: State Congress chief Shivakumar breaks down

Karnataka Congress head DK Shivakumar is one of the contenders for the CM post

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar broke down on Saturday ahead of the party's predicted victory in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, reported ANI. Talking to reporters, he expressed happiness and said he had assured Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of a win in Karnataka. "I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka to their fold," he added.

Will decide next step at Congress office: Shivakumar

Shivakumar, while getting emotional, added, "I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail." "The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office," the 60-year-old stated. Notably, Shivakumar, who won the Kankapura constituency on Saturday, is also a contender for the chief minister's post.

Check out Shivakumar's emotional statement

Siddaramaiah hopes Rahul would become PM next year

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hoped that recently-disqualified Congress MP Rahul would become the prime minister after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "This is a victory for a secular party! People of Karnataka wanted a stable government that delivers as promised, and hence have given the mandate for Congress," the 75-year-old, also a top contender for the CM position, tweeted.

Mandate against Narendra Modi: Siddaramaiah