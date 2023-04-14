India

Bengaluru: Rs. 1 crore cash seized ahead of Karnataka polls

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 14, 2023, 05:31 pm 1 min read

The police seized the amount from an autorickshaw (Representational image)

The Bengaluru Police arrested two people on Friday after they were caught with two bags containing Rs. 1 crore in cash, according to the Indian Express. After receiving the information from sources, the SJ Park Police reached the spot and seized the amount from an autorickshaw. The officials also notified the Income Tax Department for further investigation as the amount could be hawala money.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on May 10

Notably, Karnataka is set to conduct its Legislative Assembly elections on May 10. In the wake of the upcoming polls, moving a large sum of cash without proper documents is prohibited as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). In a similar incident on April 6, Rs. 50 lakh of unaccounted cash was seized by the police from a car in Gadag district.