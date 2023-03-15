India

Bengaluru: Fake cop arrested in Rs 1.75cr duping case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 15, 2023, 04:53 pm 1 min read

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday for posing as a cop and allegedly duping a businessman of Rs. 1.75 crore, reported Indian Express. The accused, R Srinivas, a resident of Chandra Layout, is a diploma holder. According to the police, he was inspired by films and began posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer six months ago.

Accused first gained trust and then went incommunicado

As per the complaint, Srinivas told the businessman, Venkatnarayan, that he wanted to sell land in Mysuru worth Rs. 450 crore and needed Rs. 2.5 crore loan for the same. Venkatnarayan then gave him Rs. 50 lakh, which he returned in December to gain the victim's trust. The businessman subsequently gave him Rs. 1.75 crore, following which Srinivas allegedly went incommunicado, per reports.

Conman was inspired by film characters of cops

According to reports, an early investigation revealed that Srinivas was inspired by the characters of cops in movies and began imitating them. The police said the conman even got a fake identification card and clothes tailored to look like a police officer. Meanwhile, three high-end bikes, including one BMW, worth Rs. 23 lakh have been seized from Srinivas' possession.