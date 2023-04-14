India

Odisha's Baripada records 43.5°C, heatwave warning issued: IMD

Hot weather conditions in Odisha will continue over the next three days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as many as 25 places in Odisha on Thursday recorded maximum day temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above. Umashankar Das, a senior scientist at IMD, told ANI, "Baripada recorded 43.5°C, which is the highest temperature recorded in Odisha this month." He further said hot weather conditions in Odisha will continue over the next three days.

According to Das, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning in Odisha, especially for Friday and Saturday. The scientist added that the temperature would likely increase two to three degrees Celsius in the next two days and it will likely stabilize after that. "Owing to the ongoing heatwave conditions, we have advised the citizens to take precautionary measures," Das said.