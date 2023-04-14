India

PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's 1st AIIMS in Assam

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 14, 2023, 03:58 pm 1 min read

PM Modi also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges in Assam (Photo credit: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Northeast India's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday. The Rs. 1,123 crore medical facility was planned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Additionally, Modi also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar on the occasion of Assam's spring festival Rongali Bihu.

Photos: PM Modi visits newly-built AIIMS Guwahati

AIIMS Guwahati to start operating with 150 beds

According to reports, AIIMS Guwahati will start operating with 150 beds from Friday. Patient care services had already begun at the facility with telemedicine in August last year and limited OPD in September. Reportedly, 85% of the construction work of AIIMS has been completed. Furthermore, PM Modi said the health infrastructure in Northeast and Assam has gained new strength with the recent launches.