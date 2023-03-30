World

After US, Germany reacts to Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

After US, Germany reacts to Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 30, 2023, 01:45 pm 4 min read

Germany says Rahul Gandhi is in a position to appeal

Germany on Wednesday reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his Lok Sabha disqualification, stating that "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" should be applied in this case. The government has taken "note of the verdict of first instance" against Gandhi and the "suspension of his parliamentary mandate," said Germany's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Annalena Baerbock.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes after Gandhi was found guilty of defamation last week by a judge in Gujarat's Surat.

On account of this, the former president of the Congress party was expelled from the Lok Sabha last Friday.

The move sparked a political dispute on a national scale, eliciting strong responses from the Congress and other opposition parties.

Gandhi is in position to appeal the verdict: Baerbock

"We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate," German foreign ministry spokesperson Baerbock said during a press briefing on Wednesday. Furthermore, she added, "To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict."

Expect judicial independence, fundamental democratic principles to follow: Baerbock

The spokesperson also said that Germany expects that fundamental democratic principles will be applicable in the proceedings against Gandhi. "We expect that the standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi," she stated. "It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis," Baerbock added.

Video of Baerbock's address on Wednesday

Jaishankar speaks on Gandhi's disqualification

Notably, just hours before Germany reacted to Gandh's disqualification, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday claimed that no foreign diplomat had raised the subject with him as a result of a law "supported" by the former Congress president in the past. "The law is the law, unless somebody thinks that the law is not for them," he said.

Details on Jaishankar's remarks on Gandhi

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, the EAM stated added, "Four years ago Rahul Gandhi was disparaging of a community in a public meeting. It is on public record." "A member of that community took offense and began legal proceedings," Jaishankar added while explaining how he would explain the matter to his foreign counterparts.

Video of MEA's take on Gandhi issue

US also tracking Gandhi's case

Prior to Germany, the United States (US) state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel also commented on Gandhi's disqualification. "Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy and we're watching Mr Gandhi's case in Indian courts, and we engage with the government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including...freedom of expression, said Patel.

Don't have any specific engagements to read out, said Patel

When asked if the US is engaging with Gandhi or India, Patel revealed: "I don't have any specific engagements to read out." "But as I am sure you know some of these covered this department for some time; it is normal and standard for us to engage with members of opposition parties in any country where we have bilateral relationships," added the official.

Know about 2019 defamation case against Gandhi

While attacking PM Modi, who was running for a second prime ministerial term in 2019, Gandhi said in Karnataka's Kolar district: "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" Purnesh Modi, a BJP legislator from Surat (West), took offense and filed a complaint, accusing Gandhi of defaming the entire Modi community.