Privilege motion against Modi for attacking Gandhis over 'Nehru' surname

PM Narendra Modi slammed the Gandhi family for not using 'Nehru' as their last name

Senior Congress﻿ leader and MP K C Venugopal has moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha for his alleged derogatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, reported Hindustan Times. Notably, in a parliamentary speech in February, Modi slammed the two Congress leaders for using "Gandhi," instead of "Nehru," as their last name.

Nehru's family afraid of keeping his surname: Modi

During his speech in the Parliament, Modi said, "I do not understand why anyone from his [Jawaharlal Nehru's] clan is afraid of keeping 'Nehru' surname." "Is there any shame in having the surname? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us?" the PM added.

Modi criticized Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi for using Article 356

In his remarks, PM Modi also criticized Nehru and Indira Gandhi for allegedly using Article 356 (President's rule) at least 90 times to topple non-Congress state governments. Reportedly, he claimed that Indira Gandhi alone used Article 356 as many as 50 times. "A report said as many as 600 government schemes are only in the name of the Gandhi-Nehru family," Modi further stated.