Varun Gandhi declines invitation to speak at Oxford Union debate

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 17, 2023, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Subjecting India's choices and challenges to international scrutiny is a dishonorable act, Varun Gandhi said

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi has turned down an invitation for a debate at Oxford University about whether India is on the right path under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance. His decision comes at a time when his cousin, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, is facing heat for allegedly insulting India during his United Kingdom (UK) visit earlier this month.

India is on the right path for development: Varun

Informing about the invitation, Varun tweeted, "India's polity regularly offers us a space to critique and provide constructive suggestions to improve our policies." "Subjecting India's choices and challenges to international scrutiny, for me, is a dishonorable act," he added. Nevertheless, he expressed his gratitude by calling the opportunity "a mark of great honor," according to a news clipping he posted on Twitter.

Rahul facing widespread criticism over his remarks

Meanwhile, the proceedings at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned until March 20, with the BJP demanding an apology from Rahul over his comments in London. Notably, the former Congress president's speech at Cambridge University sparked a massive row in India after he claimed that democracy in the country was under attack and Opposition leaders were being spied on.