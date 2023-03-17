Politics

Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka question each other's 'aukat' over designer case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 17, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, recently filed a police complaint against a fashion designer, which has now triggered a political row in the state. After the matter was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday, a Twitter spat between Amruta and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi broke out, with both taking jibes at each other.

Why does this story matter?

A woman named Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested by the police on Thursday based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Amruta.

According to the complaint, Aniksha offered Amruta Rs. 1 crore bribe to intervene in a criminal case involving her father.

Aniksha, who claimed to be a designer, had contacted Amruta first back in November 2021.

'What is happening in Maharashtra?' asks Priyanka

Sharing a news clipping about Amruta's complaint on Twitter, Priyanka expressed surprise over how an alleged criminal's daughter gained access to the deputy CM's house. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, asking, "What is happening in Maharashtra?" She further sought an independent probe as the Maharashtra Police reports to Devendra, who is also the home minister of the state.

Check out the Twitter thread by Priyanka

A criminal’s daughter gains access to de facto CM’s house&is friends with his wife for over 5 years (as per DCM statement in assembly). Gives his wife jewellery, clothes to wear (for promotion). Roams around with her in her car. 1/ pic.twitter.com/6CyYKHpZsE — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 16, 2023

Madam 'chatur,' you are challenging my honesty: Amruta

Calling Priyanka "Chatur (clever)," Amruta said that the former was challenging her honesty. She added that Priyanka had the character of helping someone in exchange for money. Following Amruta's reply, Priyanka also came up with her own pun and called Amruta "Ms. Fad-noise." "I don't know why a demand for an independent investigation has rattled you so much," the Shiv Sena leader added.

Here's the pun battle between Amruta and Priyanka

Thankfully my aukaat isn’t taking designer clothes for promotion that leads to messy situations later, Ms Fad-noise. I don’t know why a demand for independent investigation has rattled you so much& honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money making tips! 👋 https://t.co/Z4Af4grWEc — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 16, 2023

Aniksha and her father 'conspired' against Amruta, says FIR

According to reports, Aniksha is the daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who allegedly has a number of cases against him in states such as Maharashtra, Goa, and Assam. In the FIR, Amruta alleged that Aniksha tried to bribe her to get her father a clean chit. However, when she refused the bribe, the accused, along with her father, indirectly "threatened and conspired" against her.