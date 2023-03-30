World

Elon Musk surpasses Barack Obama as Twitter's most-followed person

Elon Musk bought Twitter on October 27, 2022

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has become the most-followed person on the microblogging site, surpassing Barack Obama, the former President of the United States (US). As of now, the billionaire has a following of 133,068,709 users, compared to Obama's 133,042,819. The 51-year-old tech tycoon purchased the platform for $44 billion five months ago.

30% of Twitter users follow Musk's account

According to Guinness World Records, Musk had 110 million followers when he bought Twitter on October 27, 2022. Since then, he has amassed over 23 million followers, averaging around 100,000 new followers a day. Twitter reportedly has approximately 450 million monthly active users, which means that 30% of users follow Musk. To note, Obama held the record for the most-followed Twitter user since 2020.