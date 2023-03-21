India

Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari receives threat calls at his Nagpur office

Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari receives threat calls at his Nagpur office

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 21, 2023, 05:06 pm 2 min read

Gadkari's Nagpur office received threat calls from an unidentified caller who allegedly demanded Rs. 10 crore ransom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office in Maharashtra reportedly received threat calls from an unidentified caller who allegedly demanded Rs. 10 crore ransom. According to the news outlet The Economic Times, the threat calls were made on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's landline number of his Public Relations office in the Khamla area.

Previous threat calls received by Gadkari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had also received similar threatening calls in January at his office and residence from an individual claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim, demanding Rs. 100 crore. On January 14, three threat calls were received on the landline of Gadkari's PR office, following which security was beefed up at his Nagpur office and home.

Police reveal identity of caller

The caller, identified as Jayesh Pujari, reportedly threatened the union minister with a bomb if his demand was not met. A thorough investigation revealed that Pujari is an inmate at the Hindalga Central Jail in Karnataka's Belagavi and was previously sentenced to death in a murder case by a court. Notably, Pujari made the call from the prison.

Case filed against man for sharing offensive posts against Gadkari

In a separate case, the Nagpur Police confirmed that their cyber cell registered a case against a person on Monday for allegedly posting offensive comments on social media with references to Gadkari. According to the news agency PTI, the accused man, identified as Dattatray Joshi, made certain references to Gadkari in posts that were circulated on WhatsApp.

Case registered under Information Technology Act, IPC sections

The case was filed after Gadkari's office learned about the posts. A representative from Gadkari's Nagpur office reportedly filed a police report and asked for strict action against the person who made the viral post. The police also confirmed that a case had been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.