Rajasthan: Video shows people consuming chinkara meat; Bishnois demand action

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 21, 2023, 03:39 pm 1 min read

The viral clip was allegedly shot at a farm in Luni, Jodhpur (Representational image)

A video purportedly showing some people cooking and consuming the meat of chinkara (Indian gazelle) in Rajasthan's Jodhpur has enraged the Bishnoi community, reported PTI. As per the report, the Bishnoi Tiger Force (BTF) has submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police and the divisional forest officer, demanding the arrests of the people seen in the video.

Alleged poachers come to Jodhpur-Barmer border to hunt chinkaras: Activists

The viral clip, reportedly from a farm at Pannesingh Nagar in Luni, showed the carcass of chinkara hanging from a tree while some people peeled off its skin and cooked it. According to wildlife activists, alleged poachers set up camps on the Jodhpur-Barmer border to hunt chinkaras. Meanwhile, the BTF demanded that flying squads be formed to patrol the area.